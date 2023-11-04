WINNIPEG
    Man charged in elderly relative's death: Brandon Police

    Brandon police have arrested a man in the death of an elderly relative Friday morning.

    The Brandon Police Service said the call came in around 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 3, when officers were asked to do a well-being check at an apartment in the 200 block of McDiarmid Drive. 

    When police got into the suite, they found a deceased 71-year-old woman. Investigators believe the death was caused by trauma from an edged weapon.

    The major crimes and forensic identification units were brought in to assist in the homicide investigation. During a search of the apartment, officers found a 44-year-old man, who was arrested. 

    Police say the victim and the accused were related to each other.

    The suspect is facing charges and will appear for a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.  All charges must be proven in court.

