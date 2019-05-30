

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old Winnipeg man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with the stabbing of a woman in early May.

Emergency services were called to a report of an injured woman on May 8 in the area of Dufferin Avenue and McKenzie Street.

They found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound in her torso.

She told police that a man she didn’t know approached her, and after a short conversation they walked to a secluded area nearby.

From there, she was assaulted, stabbed, and threatened.

The victim was transported to the hospital in unstable condition where she was treated for her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit arrested and charged Scott Andrew Gerzanic Wednesday for attempted murder and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He’s detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.