The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 22-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to the death of a baby boy.

Police said on Aug. 30 around 10:45 p.m. they went to a home in the first 100 block of Idlewild Bay due to the report of a 21-month-old boy who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died. Officers said blunt force trauma injuries were found on his upper body.

"The child was later found unresponsive by his mother who contacted 911," said Const. Jay Murray Sunday

Murray said the accused is the mother’s boyfriend, not the child’s biological father.

Police said the man allegedly hurt the boy two different times on Aug. 30: once at a home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue and another time at the home on Idlewild Bay.

The mother of the boy tells CTV News her and her boyfriend were visiting the home on Idlewild Bay the night of the assault.

Two neighbours tell CTV News there was commotion on the street one night at the end of August.

They said they saw an ambulance, a fire truck and several police cars.

It’s a loss that's saddened neighbours and taken them by surprise.

"We were just shocked because that's why we chose this house in this neighbourhood because it's very good," said Nova Macaraeg who lives across the street.

Police said the arrest comes one month after the boy's death because of the work that went into the case.

They said investigators worked meticulously to interview witnesses and obtain evidence.

Winnipeg’s Allen Joseph Frier Beardy was arrested after an investigation by the WPS child abuse unit.

Beardy is in custody.