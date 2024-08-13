Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police

A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.

According to police, officers attended a hotel in downtown Winnipeg at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 after a teenage girl called for help.

The girl said a man sexually assaulted her and her friend, who is also in her teens, and he was keeping the friend in the room.

Police went to the room, and said the man tried to escape through a second-storey window. He was arrested and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Following an investigation, the sex crimes unit determined the man allegedly approached the two teens and their adult female friend in the 800 block of Main Street the day before. Investigators said the three women went to a hotel room with the man, where he gave them drugs and alcohol. The three women left later in the evening.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, the man approached the two teens again on Main Street, and they went back to the hotel for more drugs and alcohol. However, the man allegedly stopped them from leaving the room, and physically and sexually assaulted them. One of the teens escaped and called police.

Kelly Trent Schoffer of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement. He was taken into custody as he was on parole.

The charges have not been proven in court.