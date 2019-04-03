

Beth Macdonell and Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba First Nations Police confirmed Wednesday an officer was involved in a shooting on Long Plain First Nation Tuesday evening.

Patricia Richard says her brother, 23-year-old Benjamin Richard is dead after being shot by police.

She said she called police Tuesday night around 6 p.m. after being on the phone with her mom.

Richard said her brother was ‘freaking out’ and was shooting the house where her mother lives.

She thought police would protect her brother, not shoot him, and is upset how the situation ended and would have liked to have it handled differently.

She said her brother did not have drug addiction issues and struggled with several deaths in the family since 2015.

Insp. Dave Scott said all three officers involved in the case are on administrative leave.

“It was horrible,” Scott said. “It’s the worst thing and you never want to be involved in it.”

“He was kind, caring and always thinking of others more than himself. The world lost a great man. My heart breaks,” said niece Tammy Smith, 32, in a text message to CTV News, describing her uncle as a gentle person.

Police watchdog investigating

The Independent Investigation Unit began an investigation into the shooting after it was notified by Manitoba First Nations Police that officers responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a man armed with a firearm in a residence.

“According to the notification, a confrontation took place between the man and police, resulting in one or more officers discharging their firearms and striking the man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said a news release posted on the IIU’s website.

The IIU said its investigators were immediately deployed to the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.