

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- A 24-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in the R.M. of Springfield, Man., on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

RCMP responded to the collision around 4 p.m.

Mounties say an SUV driving south on PR 206 collided with a vehicle driving east on PR 213. They note alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

The man driving the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said a forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting with the police investigation.