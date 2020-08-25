WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old Manitoba man has died following a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester Monday afternoon.

RCMP in Killarney were called to a report of an injured man lying next to his vehicle off of Road 125 West, south of the intersection with Highway 3, approximately 16 kilometres west of Highway 10.

Officers believe a 22-year-old man driving a pickup truck collided into the rear trailer of a large gravel truck without the driver of the gravel truck being made aware. RCMP said the gravel truck continued driving while the pickup truck came to a stop in a field next to the road.

The 22-year-old, from the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.