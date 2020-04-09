Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Anderson Avenue
An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue. (Photo: CTV News/Kenneth Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- A 36-year-old man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Anderson Avenue Thursday morning.
Winnipeg Police confirmed the death during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident on Anderson Avenue at 4:38 a.m. Thursday morning, where a man was allegedly armed with a firearm.
Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. A 36-year-old male was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
The police service’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances prior to the officer-involved shooting.
The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating the officer involved shooting.
With files from Charles Lefebvre.