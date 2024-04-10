Man fatally shot following argument: Winnipeg police

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood Tuesday.

Jordan Tyler Trachilis has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Edison Leslie Erskine. The 46-year-old died after being found near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Trachilis was taken into custody later on Tuesday. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police allege Trachilis and Erskine were involved in an argument before the shooting. Police are still investigating the details of their relationship.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the homicide unit.