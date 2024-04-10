WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man fatally shot following argument: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting death on Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on April 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting death on Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on April 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood Tuesday.

    Jordan Tyler Trachilis has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Edison Leslie Erskine. The 46-year-old died after being found near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue with a gunshot wound.

    Trachilis was taken into custody later on Tuesday. The charge has not been proven in court.

    Police allege Trachilis and Erskine were involved in an argument before the shooting. Police are still investigating the details of their relationship.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the homicide unit.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News