WINNIPEG -- A 73-year-old man from the R.M. of Cypress-Langford, Man., has died after an incident involving farming equipment on Oct.7.

Blue Hills RCMP responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m., just east of Highway 464 and south of Brookdale

Police said reports show a man was caught in a large piece of farming equipment.

The 73-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

Mounties said workplace safety and health has been advised.

RCMP continue to investigate.