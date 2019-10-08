Man found dead after getting caught in farming equipment: Police
(File Image)
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:44AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A 73-year-old man from the R.M. of Cypress-Langford, Man., has died after an incident involving farming equipment on Oct.7.
Blue Hills RCMP responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m., just east of Highway 464 and south of Brookdale
Police said reports show a man was caught in a large piece of farming equipment.
The 73-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.
Mounties said workplace safety and health has been advised.
RCMP continue to investigate.