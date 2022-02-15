Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.
Police said around 3:10 a.m. emergency services were called to the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue for a report of an injured man at a beer vendor.
The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition where he died of his injuries.
The major crimes unit is investigating the death, which Winnipeg police classified as a homicide.
Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Peter Sloly out as Ottawa police chief
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has been pushed out amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
NEW | 'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
BREAKING | Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
-
Fire-damaged Saskatoon motel torn down
A Saskatoon motel badly damaged in a fire that happened nearly two years ago has been torn down.
Northern Ontario
-
Frigid temps creating busiest season ever for northern tow truck drivers
Tow truck drivers are having one of the busiest years ever in terms of service calls thanks to the frigid weather. CAA North and East Ontario received 5,000 calls for help in northern Ontario in January alone.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Elliot Lake mayor says opposition to golf course sale rooted in online misinformation
Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said this week that opposition to the sale of the city-owned golf course was rooted in misinformation spread online.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
-
BC Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff
The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday.
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Toronto police are describing a fatal shooting at a Scarborough high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Toronto company introduces four-day work week for its nearly 500 employees
Alida Inc., a Toronto-based software company with nearly 500 employees, is introducing a four-day work week for all its staff across several countries, including Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Average used vehicle price increased by 34.5 per cent in 2021
The automotive market witnessed a price surge in 2021 for new but especially used vehicles.
-
Montreal to set up rental building registry to crack down on bad landlords
With Montreal's home vacancy rate near record lows and housing prices at record highs, Mayor Valerie Plante is making good on a campaign promise to get tough on bad landlords by creating a new rental building registry.
Ottawa
-
Peter Sloly out as Ottawa police chief
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has been pushed out amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We do have a plan' to end occupation, Ottawa interim police chief says
The Ottawa Police Service's new interim police chief says he believes the police service is now in a position to bring an end to the occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest, but it remains unclear how the Emergencies Act will be used.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19; 79 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations rose to 79.
-
Third doses available for 12 to 17 age group on Friday
All youth 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for their third dose on Friday.
-
$30 million Breslau overpass project gets split vote from council, decision deferred months
Woolwich Township council is at odds over a proposed $30 million dollar plan meant to bring together communities in Breslau.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars, allowing dancing this week, sources say
The B.C. government is preparing to lift capacity limits on indoor seated venues, reopen bars and nightclubs, and allow dancing again, CTV News has learned.
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update on cases, restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce plans to gradually relax public health restrictions in place to curb the transmission of the disease.
-
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
-
No injuries reported after cement truck flips in Saanich
No injuries were reported after a cement truck flipped over on a busy roadway in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning.