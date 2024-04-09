Man in critical condition following Monday crash: police

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to police, the crash involved a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

The 41-year-old man, who was driving the passenger vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains. Two children in the car were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

Police are looking for anyone with video or dash camera footage of the crash.

Anyone with information can call the police service’s traffic division.