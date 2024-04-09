WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man in critical condition following Monday crash: police

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A 41-year-old man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

    According to police, the crash involved a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

    The 41-year-old man, who was driving the passenger vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains. Two children in the car were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

    The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man, stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.

    Police are looking for anyone with video or dash camera footage of the crash.

    Anyone with information can call the police service’s traffic division.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News