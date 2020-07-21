Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Man in critical condition following shooting: Winnipeg police
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:41AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting on Main Street Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Main Street for reports of a shooting.
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said more information will be released later Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. More details to come.