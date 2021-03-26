WINNIPEG -- The virtual opening of the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s (WAG) new Inuit art collection continues Friday night.

The second night of the virtual launch of Qaumajuq continues at 6:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will once again live-stream the event, which was produced by Eagle Vision and the art gallery.

Qaumajuq features the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world, with about 14,000 pieces and another 7,500 on long-term loan.

Friday’s program will feature a blessing of Qaumajuq by the Seven Nations of Manitoba, along with “a mix of celebratory messages from across the country and beyond,” according to WAG.

“We want to begin in a good way and welcome the artworks and building to this land, Treaty 1, Metis and Dakota territory, with a day of prayer,” WAG said in a statement. “In doing this, Qaumajuq is now prepared to open its doors and the spirit of the artworks are ready to welcome visitors.”

The new space officially opens to the public on Saturday.