RCMP said officers in Pukatawagan are investigating the homicide of a 32-year-old man from the community.

Police got a report of a man who was unresponsive at about 5:20 a.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to a nursing station.

The RCMP said another 32-year-old Pukatawagan resident is in custody, but no charges have been laid.

Several RCMP units are assisting with the investigation.

Pukatawagan, part of the Mathias Colomb First Nation, is located approximately 200 kilometres north of The Pas.