WINNIPEG -- A man in his 20s is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Manitoba yet, as the province's death toll surpasses 200.

On Friday Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the man is from the Winnipeg health region and had underlying health conditions. For privacy reasons, public health does not release what these conditions are.

No further details about his death have been released. He is the youngest person to die of the virus in the province.

"All these announcements are much more than numbers – these are people. This is a young man," Roussin said. "This is tragic to see all of these listings every single day now."

For the past month, public health has reported deaths every single day. In that time, 164 Manitobans have died of COVID-19.

"We have to maintain our focus that these are not just numbers – these are people," Roussin said.

He reported the deaths of eight more people on Friday, which include:

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region;

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Keekinan Centre;

A woman in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region;

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

A man in his 80s and a man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the St. Norbert Personal Care Home outbreak; and

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home.

In total, 207 Manitobans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit the province in March.

Friday also saw 438 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, though one case was removed due to an error. These new cases bring Manitoba's total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,919. The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 13.7 per cent

The majority of the new cases were in Winnipeg, which reported 247 cases with a five-day test positivity rate of 13.7.

Though Roussin said another area of the province is seeing cases surge. The Southern Health region reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba – the hotspot in the region is the City of Steinbach.

READ MORE: 'We need to end that': COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Steinbach and other regions of southern Manitoba

The other cases reported on Friday include:

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

28 cases in the Northern health region; and

27 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The province said there are now 281 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Manitoba, including 43 people who are in intensive care. The number of active cases in Manitoba is reported to be 7,861.

The province also reported 196 more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,851.

This is a developing story. More to come.