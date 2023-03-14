Man pulls knife, uses sexual language toward woman: police
Winnipeg police is looking for a man after a woman had a knife pulled on her and the man used sexual language towards her.
Police said the incident happened on March 10 around 10 p.m. near Mandalay Drive and Rolmount Road.
A woman in her 20s was approached by a man asking for directions. Police said as they were talking, the man pulled a knife on her and used sexual language.
She pushed him away, but was cut by the knife.
Investigators are now looking for a man in his 20s, who police say has an Indigenous appearance. The man was wearing dark clothing and a black surgical mask.
Anyone with information, such as home surveillance in the area, is asked to call police.
