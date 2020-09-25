WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers are investigating a ‘suspicious’ death in Manitoba after they were called to an all-terrain vehicle collision on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the crash, which took place on Provincial Road 489 near Provincial Road 271, in the R.M. of Mountain, Man., around 2:35 p.m.

Once they got to the scene they found a 35-year-old from Pine Creek First Nation dead at the scene. Police said the death is considered suspicious.

Mounties also found a 39-year-old woman at the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital.

Officers in Dauphin, Man., as well as the major crimes and forensic identification services are investigating.

Police noted they received a number of calls asking about a manhunt related to this incident, saying there is no risk to public safety.

Officers will provide more information on the incident as it becomes available.