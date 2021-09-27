Man stabbed and robbed while walking in Spence neighbourhood: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man was stabbed and robbed by a group of people while he was walking in the Spence neighbourhood.
Police said a man had been walking on Friday night when a group of people assaulted him and robbed him. He was able to escape, and collapsed around Ellice Avenue and Young Street.
Around 10:30 p.m., Winnipeg police said officers got a report of a stabbing around Ellice Avenue and Young Street.
The Air1 helicopter was the first on the scene, followed by officers on the ground who found bystanders giving first aid to a man who had been stabbed. Officers took over giving him first aid before the man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
He has since been upgraded to stable.
Police said the group of people had run away, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.
FIGHT OUTSIDE BAR LEAVES ONE MAN IN HOSPITAL
Hours later, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a large fight outside a bar in the 200 block of Osborne Street.
The crowd had already broken up when police arrived, though they found a man in his 20s who had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
People who saw the fight pointed out a suspect, and officers took them into custody. It is believed the two participants knew each other and got into a fight when they left the bar.
A 20-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge, and has been released on an undertaking. The charge has not been proven in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
NEW | First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
BREAKING | Alberta reports 5,181 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Alberta reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and 23 deaths.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Biden pressed China's Xi to release two Michaels in recent phone call, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during their Sept. 9 telephone call, White House officials said.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
Saskatoon
-
3 days after Sheree Fertuck went missing, her husband was the RCMP's prime suspect. Here’s why.
The lead investigator in the Sheree Fertuck case took the stand in the trial for the man accused of her murder.
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Saskatoon police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Saskatoon man.
Regina
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
-
Boy, 14, dead after vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw
A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Vaccine enforcement begins in Calgary as doctors renew calls for targeted measures
The City of Calgary has ticketed two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations.
-
Calgary construction industry booming during pandemic
The first eight months of 2021 have seen $4.2 billion worth of construction in Calgary, nearly double the $2.2 billion seen over the same period a year earlier.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
NEW
NEW | Iveson endorses 3 candidates for council
Outgoing Mayor Don Iveson declared his support for three city council candidates on Monday.
-
Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
Toronto
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
-
Montreal police arrest suspect after cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say a cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run involving a truck in the Plateau Monday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Ottawa Heart Institute paper with incorrect data retracted but it is spreading in anti-vaccine circles
A recent study by the Ottawa Heart Institute on myocarditis has been retracted, but not before it spread like wildfire throughout the anti-vaccine community.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
Atlantic
-
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
Vancouver
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
Some B.C. residents frustrated by weeks-long wait to sync vaccination records as QR codes become mandatory
As the province began requiring British Columbians to present their vaccine card, complete with QR code, in order to access many non-essential businesses, some fully-vaccinated residents say they’ve been waiting weeks for their records to catch up.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
NEW
NEW | TV series Shogun wraps filming in Ucluelet
One month after serving as a setting for the Netflix thriller Lou, the west coast community of Ucluelet, B.C., is in front of the lens again, this time standing in for Japan for the miniseries Shogun.
-
Victoria police officer in hospital after being struck by car, driver arrested
A police officer is in hospital and a man is in custody after the officer was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Monday.