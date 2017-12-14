Featured
Man stabbed in Portage la Prairie apartment: RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 12:51PM CST
A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Portage la Prairie, Man. early Thursday morning.
RCMP said they were called to the incident at an apartment building on 3rd Street South-West.
Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The Mounties said a 27-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie was arrested. Charges are still pending.
An investigation is ongoing.