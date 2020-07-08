WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital on Tuesday after he was reportedly assaulted and stabbed by a group of people on Balmoral Street, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers said they were called to the 600 block of Balmoral Street around 10:45 p.m., where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.