WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man stabbed on Winnipeg bus: police

    The interior of a Winnipeg Transit bus (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg) The interior of a Winnipeg Transit bus (Source: Scott Andersson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service is looking to get more information about a stabbing on a transit bus over the weekend.

    The investigation began on Saturday around 8:50 p.m. when police were informed of the attack.

    According to police, a man in his 20s was stabbed after being confronted by two suspects.

    Officers found the victim near William Avenue and Lark Street where he was getting medical help from a bystander. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition,

    The major crimes unit is investigating and looking to get more information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News