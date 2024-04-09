Man stabbed on Winnipeg bus: police

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking to get more information about a stabbing on a transit bus over the weekend.

The investigation began on Saturday around 8:50 p.m. when police were informed of the attack.

According to police, a man in his 20s was stabbed after being confronted by two suspects.

Officers found the victim near William Avenue and Lark Street where he was getting medical help from a bystander. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition,

The major crimes unit is investigating and looking to get more information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.