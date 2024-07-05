Man tackles suspect during sexual assault of girl under 10: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said a man tackled another man in the middle of a sexual assault of a young girl under the age of 10.

Pukatawagan RCMP was called to a wooded area just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a sexual assault was reportedly stopped by a passerby.

Police said a man was out for a walk when he encountered the assault in progress. He tackled the suspect, allowing the girl to get away. The suspect then pulled a knife on the passerby.

He was also able to get away and call for help.

Police arrived and arrested a 28-year-old man.

Officers eventually found the girl at a nearby home, and she was taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said the girl was walking down a path when she was attacked by a man she did not know.

He was charged with multiple sexual assault and weapons-related offences.

The charges have not been tested in court.