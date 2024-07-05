WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man tackles suspect during sexual assault of girl under 10: RCMP

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Manitoba RCMP said a man tackled another man in the middle of a sexual assault of a young girl under the age of 10.

    Pukatawagan RCMP was called to a wooded area just before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a sexual assault was reportedly stopped by a passerby.

    Police said a man was out for a walk when he encountered the assault in progress. He tackled the suspect, allowing the girl to get away. The suspect then pulled a knife on the passerby.

    He was also able to get away and call for help.

    Police arrived and arrested a 28-year-old man.

    Officers eventually found the girl at a nearby home, and she was taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

    Police said the girl was walking down a path when she was attacked by a man she did not know.

    He was charged with multiple sexual assault and weapons-related offences.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News