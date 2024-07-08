WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Intersection on Perimeter Highway could get new turn signal

    The intersection of southbound St. Anne’s Road and the Perimeter Highway heading east is seen on July 8, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The intersection of southbound St. Anne’s Road and the Perimeter Highway heading east is seen on July 8, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.

    According to the latest Executive Policy Committee agenda, the committee will be discussing adding a left turn signal to southbound St. Anne’s Road and the Perimeter Highway heading east.

    It is being recommended that a request be made to Manitoba Transportation to study the need for the signal at the intersection, looking at traffic flow, safety concerns and potential benefits.

    The Riel Community Committee is wanting the signal due to “significant traffic congestion during summer months and peak hours,” according to the report. The committee adds that southbound St. Mary’s Road and the eastbound Perimeter Highway has a left turn signal and sees the same traffic volume.

    The matter will be discussed at the Executive Policy Committee meeting on July 9.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News