Intersection on Perimeter Highway could get new turn signal

The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.

According to the latest Executive Policy Committee agenda, the committee will be discussing adding a left turn signal to southbound St. Anne’s Road and the Perimeter Highway heading east.

It is being recommended that a request be made to Manitoba Transportation to study the need for the signal at the intersection, looking at traffic flow, safety concerns and potential benefits.

The Riel Community Committee is wanting the signal due to “significant traffic congestion during summer months and peak hours,” according to the report. The committee adds that southbound St. Mary’s Road and the eastbound Perimeter Highway has a left turn signal and sees the same traffic volume.

The matter will be discussed at the Executive Policy Committee meeting on July 9.