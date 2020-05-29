Man wanted after RCMP seize weapons from Seymourville home
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, May 29, 2020 2:30PM CST
Supplied photo of Bernard Simard.
WINNIPEG -- RCMP have seized multiple weapons and are searching for a man wanted for assault and other charges, after executing a search warrant late Thursday.
Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Powerview RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, and Police Dog Services, searched a residence in Seymourville, Man.
Officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and a machete.
As a result, RCMP are now searching for 41-year-old Bernard Simard who is wanted for:
- Two counts of assault
- Forcible Confinement
- Uttering Threats
- Sexual Assault
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order
RCMP are asking anyone with information on Simard’s whereabouts to call the Powerview detachment at 204-367-2222.
Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers.
RELATED IMAGES