A Winnipeg man has been charged with public mischief in connection to a bomb threat from October 2019, which RCMP say was a “false allegation.”

On the morning of Oct. 19, 2018, the manager of an energy company told Mounties that one of his employees overheard another make a bomb threat against a pipeline in the Morden/Winkler area.

The pipeline was shut down, RCMP searched the scene, but nothing of concern was found.

Police investigated and allege the employee who said they overheard the threat made a false allegation.

On July 7, Ryan Fullerton, 37, was charged with public mischief, as well as two counts of mischief over $5000. He is scheduled to appear in Morden Provincial Court on Aug. 13.