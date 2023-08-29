Man who went missing after falling from canoe found dead

A missing Manitoba man has been found dead after falling from a canoe.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Abraham Beardy, 43, was missing. He had last been seen on Gods River while out canoeing with a woman on Aug. 25.

The canoe tipped over and the woman made it to shore, but it was unknown if Beardy did. A search then began for the missing man.

On Thursday, community members found his body in the river.

His cause of death has yet to be determined and autopsy is being conducted.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.