    • Nationwide recall issued for seasoned chicken and mushroom pasta sauce

    A nationwide recall has been issued for the Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce due to possible listeria contamination.
    A nationwide recall has been issued for the Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce due to possible listeria contamination.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled product.

    The recall involves packages weighing 1.14 kg and with best before dates of Oct. 10 up to and including Nov. 16.

    The food inspection agency says food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick, especially pregnant women, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system.

    Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

    It says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product, which the agency says consumers should throw out or return.

    The agency says anyone who might have become sick after eating the recalled product should contact their health-care provider.

    The recalled product contains the UPC code 8 77448 00481 1.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

