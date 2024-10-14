Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations

If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre (PWRC) is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.

The organization is collecting pumpkin and squash seeds for the smaller animals in its facility, like squirrels and woodchucks, to help in their rehabilitation process.

“Especially when young ones are brought in, we give them those pumpkin seeds, and it helps them learn how to open up shells very easily while not upsetting their stomach,” said Julia Burcar, PWRC education coordinator.

Barcar asked that people who are interested in donating their seeds prepare them beforehand.

“Ideally, if you just tidy them up, and if you're able to bake them for a short time with no seasoning, [that] would be ideal,” she said.

Barcar said some people have volunteered to collect seeds on behalf of the organization, but donations can also be dropped off at Pembina Veterinary Hospital, located at 400 Pembina Hwy.

“We collect them pretty much for the next month or so, usually because it dies down once we hit mid-November,” Barcar said. “We’re collecting them as long as you’re willing to give.”