Mangiapane scores shootout winner for Flames in 3-2 pre-season win over Jets
Andrew Mangiapane scored the shootout's lone goal in the Calgary Flames 3-2 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
Connor Zary and Dustin Hunt scored in regulation time for Calgary (2-2-0).
Parker Ford had a goal and an assist and Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg (2-0-1).
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 19 shots in the first 27 minutes before he was replaced Oskari Salminen in the second period.
Salminen stopped 13 of 14 at the Canada Life Centre. He denied Zary, but was beaten by Mangiapane in the shootout.
Calgary's starter Dustin Wolf turned away 18 of 21 before stopping Ford, Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov in the shootout.
Zary evened the score 2-2 at 12:56 of the third period when he beat Salminen from the faceoff circle.
Winnipeg scored a power-play, go-ahead goal early in the third. Ford took a pass from Niederreiter and snapped a shot past Wolf.
No goals were scored in the second period, but there was drama in the final minute.
Calgary forward Martin Pospisil was slapped with a match penalty for hitting Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti in the head. Jets defenceman Logan Stanley then went after Pospisil.
Major penalties and misconducts on both sides, with one minor penalty, ensued -- with both coaches demanding explanations after a video review.
The referee's microphone didn't work, so fans were also left confused.
Perfetti did not return to the game.
The Flames outshot Winnipeg 16-3 in the first period and knotted the score 1-1 in the last minute.
Hunt slid a backhand into an open net with Hellebuyck down and out after stopping a shot.
Harkins opened the scoring 7:28 into the first period on a give-and-go with Ford, and beat Wolf on a low shot.
Hellebuyck was sharp during a first-period Flames power play.
He stopped a point-blank shot from Walker Duehr on his doorstep.
Later in the period, Hellebuyck made a solid stop on a Pospisil bullet from in close.
NOTES: Calgary named veteran centre Mikael Backlund team captain just hours before the game. He did not travel to Winnipeg to play and neither did forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Injured Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (neck spasms) has yet to suit up after three pre-season games. Winnipeg rested veterans Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and defenceman Josh Morrissey.
UP NEXT
The Jets head to Ottawa to play the Senators while the Flames are at home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deadly violence continues in Sweden; 3 people killed in overnight shootings and an explosion
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Researchers say action could have prevented thousands of premature cancer deaths in women in 2020
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Canadian economy to get 'back on its feet' next year, Deloitte Canada says
Canada's near-term economic struggles will ease next year when growth returns and the Bank of Canada begins cutting its key lending rate, a new forecast from Deloitte Canada said.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
MPs expected to dig deeper on how war vet who fought with Nazis ended up in the House
The House of Commons will resume sitting this morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
59-year-old Montreal skateboarder shreds stereotypes
At 59 years old, Montrealer Constantinos Gray recently decided to get back on a board again after 42 years.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Regina
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
Regina city hall fences to be removed
The fences around Regina's city hall courtyard will be removed, according to city manager Niki Anderson.
-
Man who fatally struck Sask. Mountie with stolen vehicle pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Winnipeg man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
OLG reveals where historic lottery ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
Edmonton
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
Dog is foster mother to litter of kittens northwest of Edmonton
A dog on a ranch near Barrhead, Alta., is feline fine about mothering abandoned kittens.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
-
OLG reveals where historic lottery ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Woman's golden retriever puppy taken during swarming in northeast Calgary
Someone stole a puppy.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe
A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.
Montreal
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied vehicle in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied vehicle early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Quebec coroner hears from grieving families; concern over gunman's medication change
The older brother of a mentally ill man who killed three people at random during a 24-hour shooting spree in the Montreal area last year told a coroner Wednesday he questions why his medication regime had been changed before the killings.
-
Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Longueuil apartment
Police said Wednesday evening they have opened a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two women were found in an apartment on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Chilly morning but sunny afternoon- beautiful end to September
Chilly morning but sunny afternoon- beautiful end to September
-
Scallops, lamb and pouding chomeur: Speaker's cancelled garden party food donated to Ottawa Mission
The Ottawa Mission has received a donation of some high-end food from a party at the Speaker of the House's official residence, which was cancelled at the last minute when Anthony Rota resigned.
Atlantic
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
-
'It really is a collector's collectable': Titanic key sells for $177,000 at auction
A remarkable, historic artifact with a strong Halifax connection sold at auction over the weekend for nearly $180,000.
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
B.C. First Nations, commercial fishers and tourism groups urge federal government to phase out salmon farms
A group comprised of First Nations chiefs, leaders in the commercial fishing industry and tourism associations came together Wednesday to encourage the federal government to move ahead with a plan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms on the British Columbia coast by 2025.
-
Burnaby mayor shocked by how federal housing minister postponed housing funding
Despite the province laying out bold housing targets Tuesday – demanding 10 communities across B.C. create 60,000 units in the next five years – there were concerns Wednesday about how the housing crisis is being managed at all levels of government.
Vancouver Island
-
Developers and advocates weigh in on B.C.'s housing targets
B.C. cities aren’t in the business of building homes; that’s what private developers do. And those private developers are preparing to get to work.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.
-
Vancouver Island water restrictions lifted after 'significant rainfall' helps restore fish habitat
After significant rainfall in some regions of Vancouver Island, the British Columbia government is rescinding water restrictions for the Koksilah and Tsolum river watersheds.