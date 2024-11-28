Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant

The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.

Premier Wab Kinew said the province will be contributing another $30 million to fund the construction of the North End Water Pollution Control Centre, which he called a top priority. The money will go towards the second phase of the project.

“The sooner we get this thing built, the more we're going to be able to control those costs, and that's been a major driver of the challenge in getting this thing done,” Kinew told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

The premier said the money from the province will cover approximately one-quarter of the costs of the project, and they’re hoping for additional funding from Ottawa.

“It’s a significant amount of money - $30 million – but this is also a step towards getting that longer-term, big-picture deal in place with the feds at the table,” he said.

Tariff Talk

On Wednesday, Kinew met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian premiers to discuss looming tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods being imported into the United States, and how Canada plans to respond.

Kinew said everyone around the table is united and ready to tackle the problem as a team.

“You’ve got Conservatives, Liberals, New Democrats. You have two non-partisan premiers there as well. And yet, we're all coming together on issues like this one to work together across provincial and territorial borders and really focusing on our economy as a country and our economy here,” he said.

Kinew said the goal of the premiers is to help show Canada and the United States are on the same page when it comes to security, defence spending, cutting down on drug trafficking, and the economy.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace