Manitoba adds 78 new COVID-19 cases, majority among unvaccinated individuals

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba is now over 700 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added another 78 cases on Friday.

According to the province's dashboard, the majority of the new cases were among unvaccinated with 55, six are from partially vaccinated and 17 cases were among fully vaccinated Manitobans.

There are now 712 active cases throughout Manitoba and there has been 60,628 since the start of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is three per cent.

Manitoba currently has 92 people in hospital due to the virus, 60 of which have active COVID-19. As part of those numbers, 19 are in ICU, 14 with active COVID.

On Thursday, there were 3,209 tests performed, bringing the total to 1,005,687 since February 2020.