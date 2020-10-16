WINNIPEG -- The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped a bit on Friday compared to previous days as health officials announced 75 new cases.

Along with the new cases, it was announced that the five-day test positivity rate now sits at 5.2 per cent for Manitoba, which has been the highest single day since the start of the pandemic.

Manitoba has had a total of 3,172 cases since early March.

Of the new cases, 63 are from Winnipeg, seven are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two are in the Northern Health Region, there are two cases in the Southern Health Region, and there is one new case in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are currently 1,582 active cases in Manitoba and 1,553 people have recovered.

The province said there are 25 people in hospital right now related to COVID-19 and five of them are in intensive care.

The death toll is currently at 38.

On Thursday, 2,174 tests were performed, bringing the total to 220,052 since early February.

Winnipeg continues to have the most active cases in Manitoba with around 1,400.

The downtown area has the most active cases with 305, the River East part of the city is next with 219.

Assiniboine South has the smallest number of active cases at 42.

The province and Manitoba's top doctor are set to announce further restrictions for the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region as there continues to be a spike in cases. The announcement is scheduled to happen at 2 p.m.

