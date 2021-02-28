WINNIPEG -- Manitoba announced two new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death toll in the province now sits at 895.

Both individuals were from the Winnipeg area—a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s—and neither were linked to an outbreak.

The province also added 50 new cases, bringing the total to 31,859 since March 2020.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 3.7 per cent and it is 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, 21 are in Winnipeg and another 21 are from the Northern Health Region. The Southern Health Region added five cases, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had two and the Prairie Mountain Health Region had one.

There are currently 1,194 active cases and 29,770 people have recovered.

As of Sunday, there are 72 people in hospital that have COVID-19, with 11 of those people in intensive care.

Another 120 who no longer have COVID-19 remain in hospital as they required extra care, 15 of them are in intensive care.

There are no new variants in the province.

On Saturday, 1,866 tests were performed, pushing the total to 525,373 since February 2020.