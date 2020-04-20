WINNIPEG -- There has been another death due to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The most recent death was announced on Monday, as Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will be extending the state of emergency for another 30 days.

The death was a woman in her 80s. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the woman had been admitted to intensive care at a Winnipeg hospital before she died. She did have underlying health conditions.

This is the sixth virus-related death in the province so far.

One new case of COVID-19 was also announced on Monday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 254.

There are 105 active cases of the virus in Manitoba, and 144 people have recovered so far. Eight people are currently hospitalized; five of them are in intensive care.

On Sunday, there were 260 tests completed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 20,012.

SURGERIES TO RAMP UP AT HEALTH SCIENCES CENTRE

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health said they are constantly reassessing what programs and services can be ramped up or delayed in the health care system.

"This week, the surgery program at the Health Sciences Centre will be increasing surgical activity in some areas to deal with oncology surgery in both the main operating room as well as at the Women's Hospital," she said.

"Planning continues to occur at other sites across the province to account for these periods of increased need."

She said diagnostic and surgical delays are done on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a change in their condition, she said they should let their health provider know.

More information about COVID-19 can be found on the province of Manitoba website.