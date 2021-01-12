WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced there are eight new deaths due to COVID-19.

There have been 748 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Officials did note one previously announced death has been removed due to a data error, and the person is in fact still alive.

Five of the deaths are from the Winnipeg area including two men in their 70s, one of which is from the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home, one man in his 80s, and two women in their 90s, one from the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and the other from the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home.

Manitoba also added 92 new cases, bringing the total to 26,540.

The five-day test positivity rate is 10.1 per cent in Manitoba and 8.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

There were 44 cases from Winnipeg, 22 from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, nine cases each from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Northern Health Region, and eight cases from the Southern Health Region.

There are 3,100 active cases and 22,692 people have recovered.

There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19, 21 of which are in intensive care. There are also 164 people who had COVID-19 and have recovered but are still in hospital as they require care, 14 of which are intensive care.

On Monday, 1,368 tests were completed bringing the total to 441,905 since February 2020.