WINNIPEG -- The province is widening who can get the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure all of its first shipment of doses is used up.

The criteria is being expanded to allow more health-care workers to book appointments.

Individuals who are now eligible for immunization are health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients and meet at least one of the following criteria:

work in critical care units, born on or before Dec. 31, 1980 (revised from 1970);

work in long term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1962 (revised from 1960);

work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960; or

be assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Manitoba received 900 doses of vaccine last week and the province says there’s about 300 left.

When first announced the province said that the first group of eligible health-care workers was larger than the 900 doses.

The phone line for eligible health-care workers will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. until all appointments are booked. The clinic is expected to run from Monday to Wednesday.