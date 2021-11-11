Manitoba businesses on edge with possible public health restrictions looming

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba businesses are on edge as another round of public health restrictions may be looming.

Ambience Hair Studio in Winnipeg is gearing up for the busiest time of year.

“We’re excited for the New Year and Christmas for sure,” said owner Merri Tekle.

Last year during the holiday season, Manitoba was in a lockdown during the pandemic’s second wave. This year, the economy is open for now. With word that new restrictions are likely coming, Tekle said she and her staff are on edge.

“It’s scary to be honest, we’re all nervous and it’s holidays. We’re hoping it will be busy,” said Tekle.

The province told CTV News Winnipeg that an update to the public health orders is set for Friday.

This comes a day after Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced new restrictions are a possibility due to rising Covid-19 case counts. On top of that, he said projections show the health care system will be overwhelmed once again if nothing is done.

“We’re going to need to ask Manitobans for their further adherence and further cooperation as we navigate this fourth wave,” said Roussin.

On Wednesday, Premier Heather Stefanson wouldn’t say what changes are coming, but said the province has to do what’s in the best interests and safety of Manitobans.

“We know that our numbers are on the rise somewhat and this is necessary to ensure that we protect Manitobans,” said Stefanson.

Chuck Davidson, the president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said the business community was caught off guard by Roussin’s revelation on Wednesday.

“For not having some sense as to what these restrictions are going to be, it has a lot of business owners nervous in this province right now," Davidson said.

If new restrictions are necessary, Davidson hopes they target private gatherings and unvaccinated individuals, not businesses.

“I think the Christmas that would be stolen from people this year would be for those that are unvaccinated. I think for those that are double vaccinated, they should be able to continue business as usual,” said Davidson.

Tekle said she could live with some new health orders, as long as the measures are not drastic.

“So as long as we’re not going back to a lockdown, I think it would be okay."