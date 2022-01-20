Manitoba coffee company making it big in Hollywood, to be featured at several award shows

WINNIPEG -

A local coffee company is making its way to Hollywood for a handful of award shows including the Oscars.

Writers and Rockers Coffee will be an item featured in gift bags for the celebrities at the annual movie award show.

Robert Young, the creator of the brand who is also an author, said the idea to create his own coffee started while he was writing.

"I was commenting on social media about how much coffee I was drinking and some had suggested I start my own coffee blend," said Young in an interview on Thursday.

"It's something I always wanted to do."

Young said the Oscar gig came after he was emailed about being the coffee supplier for the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

"So I called and they were really interested in having my coffee in the gifts bags, but they also wanted me to be there to serve it in the lounge and the green room," Young said.

He said the PR department for MTV saw the coffee brand on social media and liked what the company was doing.

After securing the MTV spot, Young said he received a phone call a few days later asking if he wanted to be part of more events.

"They said their coffee supplier for the Grammys backed out and would we be interested in doing it. So, of course, we took that one and then with the Grammys being postponed until March they were trying to plan the event around the Oscars as well. So we are going to be at all three,” he said.

He said he will be at the MTV awards, but that he won't be going down for the Grammys or Oscars, noting for him it is just too early to travel.

Young said they have already created a blend that is specifically for the Grammys and they are currently working on a blend for the Oscars.

"We've got a couple of months to work on it. But we will send some samples down there and make sure that they approve of it all,” he said.

If people are interested to buy a bag of Young's coffee, it is sold at Radiance Gifts on Corydon Avenue or it can be ordered online.

- With files from CTV's Nicole Dube.