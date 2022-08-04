Manitoba decides not to appeal court ruling on child benefit payments

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government has decided not to appeal a court ruling over hundreds of millions of dollars in child benefit payments.

In May, a Court of Queen's Bench justice ruled the province violated the rights of Indigenous children in care by clawing back federal payments called the Children's Special Allowance.

The money goes to agencies responsible for children in care and mirrors the Canada Child Benefit given to parents who are raising their kids.

The former NDP government started the clawback in 2006, and Indigenous leaders said the province collected more than $300 million over 13 years.

The Progressive Conservative government ended the clawback in 2019 but also passed a law to try to ban any legal action over it.

In a news release, the government does not say whether it will repay the money but promises a new group that will allow for Indigenous input on policies and legislation affecting Indigenous people.

"Our government is committed to working collaboratively with First Nations, Inuit and Metis leadership and communities to address past wrongs and support Indigenous-led solutions in the spirit of reconciliation," Families Minister Rochelle Squires said in the news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2022