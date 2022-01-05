Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes
The Manitoba government is reporting a number of COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals and personal care homes.
In Wednesday’s COVID-19 bulletin, the province declared seven outbreaks at hospitals and health centres in Manitoba, including:
- Unit 4W at Riverview Health Centre;
- Unit 4U 8-12 at Seven Oaks General Hospital;
- Unit GA5/GA5 step down at Health Sciences Centre;
- Unit GD4 at the Health Sciences Centre;
- Unit GA4 at the Health Sciences Centre;
- The inpatient unit at the Pinawa General Hospital; and
- The transitional care unit, C5, at Misericordia Health Centre.
Manitoba also declared six outbreaks at personal care homes, including:
- Oakview Place;
- Actionmarguerite St. Vital;
- Golden Links Lodge;
- Holy Family;
- Tuxedo Villa. Provincial data shows there are two active cases; and
- Middlechurch Home.
On Wednesday, the province also announced outbreaks at the St. Amant Centre and the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.