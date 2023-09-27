Manitoba doctors group hosts leaders debate as campaign enters final stretch
Manitoba's three main party leaders will offer their ideas on health care tonight at a forum hosted by Doctors Manitoba.
The group, which represents physicians across the province, has already put forward its own plan that calls for hundreds of doctors and other health professionals to be added to the system.
The group also wants more mental health and addiction care, and a focus on health prevention.
Health care has been a key issue on the campaign trail leading up to the election next Tuesday, with all parties promising to hire more workers and reduce wait times.
The New Democrats have promised to reopen, over several years, three Winnipeg emergency departments that were downgraded by the Tory government.
But NDP Leader Wab Kinew has said the revamped emergency departments would not have all the same services and equipment as they did before.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
