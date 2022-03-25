Manitoba downgrades its spring flood predictions

The Manitoba government is now predicting better outcomes when it comes to spring flooding compared to what it previously forecasted.

Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said in a news release on Friday that current predictions based on weather and flows show a downgrade from last week’s forecast tracking towards 2017 levels.

”Preparation activities are still underway should the province need it and our government is working to ensure Manitobans remain protected in the event of a flood,” Piwniuk said.

The province noted that the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to help prepare for the potential impacts if flooding occurs.

Piwniuk said that Manitoba has made a number of investments into flood mitigation projects, including raising northbound lanes on PTH 75, repairing dikes and pump stations at key locations, and repairing and upgrading the Portage Diversion.

Manitoba has also installed nine real-time gauges to monitor water levels in southern Manitoba reservoirs, and is working to repair the Rapid City dam.

Despite the downgraded forecast, the province still expects to operate the Red River Floodway and Portage Diversion.

The Manitoba government is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the March flood outlook. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.