WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Wednesday that it expects residents to have their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.

Under the province’s low-supply scenario, it expects second doses to be administered by July 31, and under the high-supply scenario by July 29.

As for first-dose projections, Manitoba expects residents will have their first dose by June 9 under the low-supply scenario, and June 7 under the high-supply scenario.

Second dose appointments will open to Manitobans with certain health conditions on May 21. A full list of these conditions can be found below.

Second dose appointments can start booking May 21st.

This is the Manitobans with priority health conditions.

Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said after health conditions, the second dose appointments will mainly be booked based on when the first dose was administered.

He noted that people should remember which type of vaccine they received on the first dose, as people will be receiving the same type of vaccine.

