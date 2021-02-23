WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Manitoba since December 2020. CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of commonly-asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what people need to know about it.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Currently in Manitoba, the following people are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Information from the Government of Manitoba)

Individuals working in laboratories handling COVID-19 specimens;

Individuals assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic, a designated COVID-19 testing site, or a designated COVID-19 alternative isolation accommodations facility;

Individuals who work in congregate living facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960. A list of congregate living facilities can be found here;

Individuals who work in licenced personal care homes;

Health-care workers who meet one of the following criteria and have direct contact with patients are also able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Acute care facility workers;

Emergency response services and specialty patient transportation workers (paramedics, nurses, respiratory therapists)

Long-term care facility workers;

Home-care employers employed by a regional health authority, employed by a RHA-contracted service provider, or employed by a self-and family-managed care client;

Health-care workers in provincial or federal correctional facilities;

Dental office employees;

Employees who work in facilities providing services insured by Manitoba Health and Seniors Care (primary care clinics, outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities, outpatient laboratories, outpatient surgical units, specialty physician clinics, and elderly day programs).

Other people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines include:

staff employed in congregate group care settings who provide direct care to individuals in homeless shelters, family violence shelters, emergency placement shelters and second stage housing;

staff employed in congregate group care settings who provide direct care to individuals in Community Living disABILITY Services or the child and family services sector (The province said Manitoba Families will identify eligible staff and contact them directly to schedule appointments).

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Under the province’s current vaccination plan, the general public is expected to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in March. Manitobans 80 and over and First Nations residents aged 60 and older, will be the first ones eligible. The province will begin at 95 years old (75 years for First Nations) then reduce the age criteria by one year.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

Manitoba updates its eligibility criteria online depending on vaccine supply. The current eligibility is listed here.

In addition, Manitoba has also created a calculator that shows the approximate place for Manitobans in the vaccination queue.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Appointments can be made by eligible Manitobans by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC). The province will screen people to ensure they meet the criteria for vaccination.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The province is asking people to not call the appointment line unless they are eligible to be vaccinated.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

The province said 2.4 per cent of Manitobans ages 18 and older have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of February 23, 63,970 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in Manitoba.

Manitoba aims to administer 20,000 vaccine doses per day by April 1. The currently daily maximum capacity is 10,199 doses.

All personal care home residents in Manitoba who wanted the vaccine are expected to receive both doses by the end of February.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Vaccines are currently being distributed in the following locations.

Winnipeg supersite: The Winnipeg supersite is located at the RBC Convention Centre (375 York Avenue);

Brandon supersite: The Brandon supersite is located at the Keystone Centre (#1 1175 18th Street);

Thompson, Man. supersite: A supersite in Thompson, Man. is located at the Thompson Regional Community Centre (274 Thompson Drive North).

The province has also opened up pop-up vaccination sites in Flin Flon and The Pas, which allowed eligible people in those communities to book appointments.

Other vaccination super-sites will be in place in other communities as vaccine supply increases.

The province is also using focused immunization teams to administer doses to people in congregate living facilities and personal care homes.

Manitoba is also planning to have pharmacists and doctors administer vaccines when more are approved. Application forms are available here.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Manitobans need to bring a copy of their Manitoba health card or another form of government-issued identification.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

The province asks people to not arrive to their appointments more than 15 minutes before to reduce crowding.

The Winnipeg Supersite has free indoor parking in the main underground parkade, and free outdoor parking is available in the York Avenue lot. Parking patrols will guide people to the correct stalls. Patients enter the site at the York Avenue entrance.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

Second-dose appointments are made during the appointment for the first dose, within the suggested timelines.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

More information on the COVID-19 vaccination plan for Manitobans can be found online.