WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday it’s extending the province-wide state of emergency to protect residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension begins on July 14 at 4 p.m. and is in place for 30 days.

The state of emergency, which was enacted under the Emergency Measures Act, enables the province to take quick action to help Manitobans.

It was first declared on March 20 and then extended on April 18, May 17 and June 15,

Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking at a news conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

To date, there have been 325 cases of the virus in Manitoba, as well as seven deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.