WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced on Friday it would be extending Manitoba’s state of emergency by another 30 days.

The extension will take place on Sunday, December 6 at 4 p.m.

“Our province is constantly adapting to this evolving situation and taking the necessary steps to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and our health-care system,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release. “Manitobans need to work together to protect their families, friends and themselves.”

Manitoba first entered a state of emergency on March 20. Since then, the province has extended it eight times.

The news comes after Chief Provincial Public Health Office Dr. Brent Roussin announced another 320 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths.

So far, 18,069 Manitobans have been infected with COVID-19—9,172 cases are considered active, leaving 8,535 people listed as recovered, although this figure could be higher due to a backlog in data entry.