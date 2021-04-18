Cross Lake First Nation Chief David Monias and Council offered Thompson, Manitoba teachers COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a tweet, Cathy Pellizzaro, a teacher and president of the Thompson Teachers' Association, thanked the First Nation for their support.

A huge heartfelt thank you to Cross Lake Chief David Monias and Council for offering and giving vaccinations to teachers in Thompson❤️ @MKO_North @YehiaMervat pic.twitter.com/Sj98l4kQbN — Cathy Pellizzaro (@CPellizzaro) April 17, 2021

Cross Lake First Nation held a vaccination clinic on Saturday in Thompson. It was open to any First Nations people 18-years-old and older who lived in the area.