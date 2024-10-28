Manitoba food banks being 'pushed to the brink'
Advocates say new data showing record food bank usage across Canada marks a somber milestone, while the Manitoba organization helping to feed those in need said they are being pushed to the brink by the unprecedented demand.
Food Banks Canada released its HungerCount 2024 report Monday.
Data from the annual food bank use survey shows food bank use in Canada recorded more than two million visits in March 2024, which is nearly double the monthly visits from five years ago in March 2019, and six per cent above last year's record-breaking figure.
Rapid inflation, housing costs and insufficient social supports are driving new levels of poverty and food insecurity, the study found.
Data broken down by province paints a rosier picture in the Prairies – one that Harvest Manitoba said does not give a complete view.
According to the report, Manitoba food bank visits fell 3.25 per cent in March of this year compared to 2023.
Harvest Manitoba CEO Vince Barletta said this is technically correct based on how the report measures usage, but the non-profit collects its data based on households served, as opposed to individuals.
“We’re seeing on an average monthly basis 30 per cent more food bank use last year than just a year ago, already up six per cent year-over-year in this fiscal year to date,” he told CTV News Winnipeg.
“That means more trucks, more food; it means more volunteers, more cash, and more stress for our food banks.”
Harvest Manitoba CEO Vince Barletta is pictured during an Oct. 28, 2024 interview at the non-profit's Winnipeg Avenue warehouse. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
Barletta said the organization is being pushed to the brink and is likely to spend over $3 million on food this year alone.
“A few years ago, that would have been close to zero dollars,” he said.
Other alarming takeaways from the report – one-third of food bank clients are children, and 18 per cent of food bank clients report employment as their main source of income, compared to 12 per cent in 2019.
Additionally, 32 per cent of food bank clients are newcomers to Canada who have been in Canada for 10 years or less.
The full report can be read on Food Banks Canada’s website.
- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele
