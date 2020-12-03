WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba has announced it is preparing to launch a COVID-19 'super-site' vaccine campaign after procuring enough supplies to give every Manitoban two doses.

On Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister pledged that over time, the COVID-19 vaccine would be available to every Manitoban who wants it, and until the vaccine is ready, he urged Manitobans to follow health orders.

The province said the first freezer able to store one of the COVID-19 vaccines at 'extremely low temperatures' has been delivered and installed. Another four freezers are being delivered, altogether having the capacity to hold one million doses, the province said.

"Quite simply, we want Manitobans to know that when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, we will be ready," Pallister said in a news release.

"We are assembling the necessary people, equipment, and other resources to...rapidly stand up a large-scale, ‘super site’ vaccine campaign, as soon as the vaccine is delivered."

The province said it has a sufficient supply of PPE for the staff administering the shot, as well as enough needles and syringes.

The province said as the vaccine is supplied from the federal government, it will be available at sites in a similar way that the annual flu shot is – noting this will happen once it is logistically possible.

Pallister called on the federal government to create a coordinated strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. More to come.